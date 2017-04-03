Pflugerville police searching for Target thieves

Posted:Apr 03 2017 12:07PM CDT

Updated:Apr 03 2017 12:10PM CDT

Pflugerville police are searching for a male and a female who stole from the Super Target located on Limestone Commercial Drive on January 14, 2017. 

The female suspect is described as being 5 foot with long brown hair and blonde streaks. The male suspect is also about 5 foot with short black hair. 

The pair was seen leaving in a dark, four-door car with an unknown license plate. 

The Pflugerville Police Department is asking the public to contact them if they have any information by calling 512-670-5700 or emailing cidtips@pflugervilletx.gov. 

 

 


