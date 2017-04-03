Reward raised to $8,000 for Houston Sex Offender

Posted:Apr 03 2017 01:30PM CDT

Updated:Apr 03 2017 01:30PM CDT

48-year-old Johnny June Mason is a Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender. He has been wanted since June 2016 after he failed to register as a sex offender and violated his parole.

In 1990 he was convicted in Louisiana "of aggravated rape and aggravated crime against nature involving a 16-year-old girl," according to Texas DPS.  Mason reportedly has a history of violating his parole and not complying with sex offender registration requirements. 

His last known address was in Houston, Texas.

He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall. He is about 150 pounds with a tattoo of Chinese characters on his left forearm and a scar on his forehead. 

The reward for information leading to Mason's capture has increased to $8,000 if the tip comes in April. 


