Woman arrested for stealing ambulance

Posted:Apr 03 2017 02:10PM CDT

Updated:Apr 03 2017 02:10PM CDT

47-year-old Shelly Robinson has been arrested for theft of an ambulance.

Robinson was taken to South Austin Hospital for a medical condition and was later released. After her release, an ambulance was reported stolen from the emergency room area on March 29, 2017, according to the affidavit.

GPS was used to track the stolen ambulance and it was found abandoned in the 300 block of Ben White. 

Officials were able to retrieve video that showed a suspect driving the ambulance and walking out of the parking area where it was left, according to the arrest affidavit. 

On March 30, 2017 Robinson was detained for public intoxication. An official matched Robinson to the suspect in the surveillance video from the parking lot. 

Robinson was charged with theft, a second degree felony because the ambulance was worth $288,453.88. 


