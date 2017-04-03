Man arrested for attacking blind woman waiting for bus

The Austin Police Department arrested a man for attacking a blind woman who was waiting at a bus stop. 29-year-old Thomas Straube has been charged with Injury to a Disabled Individual, a Third Degree Felony.

According to APD, officers were dispatched to the Austin Public Library located at 800 Guadalupe Street after 5 pm on Thursday, March 30, 2017. 911 calls had described a man trying to attack a female in front of the library.

When officers arrived on scene, Straube was being noncompliant and struggling against ATCEMS personnel and TCSO deputies. He had minor cuts and scrapes on the fingers of both hands and was moaning unintelligibly. Officers also performed a background check on Straube and discovered he had an active warrant for his arrest in relation to a parole violation.

There was also a victim on scene. According to police, she was crying and visibly shaken by the incident.

She was transported to St David's Hospital to be treated for a tennis-ball sized hematoma on the back of her head, pain in her neck, an abrasion on her right knee, and a pain in right ankle.

According to the victim, she had been sitting on he bench and waiting for a bus when she was attacked. Straube attempted to take her bag from her hands and then tackled her "like a football player."

The force of impact caused the victim to strike her head on the bus stop bench.

The victim is legally blind and said her vision affected her ability to protect herself.