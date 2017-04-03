Austin police searching for missing woman, possibly in danger

The Austin Police Department is searching for a missing woman that could possibly be in danger.

APD News Release: Missing Endangered Female (Takeisha Wilson) - https://t.co/6K9f2rq8SJ pic.twitter.com/Ce9iFWCJjN — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) April 3, 2017

According to APD, 32-year-old Takeisha Wilson was reported missing on Monday, April 3, 2017. Wilson was last seen on Sunday afternoon near the 5100 block of Manor Road.

Police officers say circumstances have arisen that creates a concern for her welfare.

Wilson is a black female that is described as 5' 11" and weighs approximately 250 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Wilson was last seen weating a short black wig with maroon highlights, a gray thigh-length sun dress and gray/black sandals.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.