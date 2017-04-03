Austin police searching for missing woman, possibly in danger

(Austin Police Department)
(Austin Police Department)

Posted:Apr 03 2017 04:25PM CDT

Updated:Apr 03 2017 04:25PM CDT

The Austin Police Department is searching for a missing woman that could possibly be in danger. 

 

 

According to APD, 32-year-old Takeisha Wilson was reported missing on Monday, April 3, 2017. Wilson was last seen on Sunday afternoon near the 5100 block of Manor Road. 

Police officers say circumstances have arisen that creates a concern for her welfare.

Wilson is a black female that is described as 5' 11" and weighs approximately 250 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Wilson was last seen weating a short black wig with maroon highlights, a gray thigh-length sun dress and gray/black sandals. 

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately. 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories