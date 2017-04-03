'June was always there' - Family and friends remember 3 Round Rock girls killed in accident Local News 'June was always there' - Family and friends remember 3 Round Rock girls killed in accident 18-year-old Smith, 17-year-old Isabella Torres and her step-sister 17-year-old Taylor Mendez. Their young lives were cut short a little after midnight Sunday morning.

"I just remember doing everything with June like...June was always there. Anywhere we went, June was always there," said Ashlee Bauer, a friend of June Marie Smith.

18-year-old Smith, 17-year-old Isabella Torres and her step-sister 17-year-old Taylor Mendez. Their young lives were cut short a little after midnight Sunday morning.

"The scene indicated that a passenger vehicle failed to yield the right of way coming off a street onto the main thoroughfare of State Highway 71," said Sgt. Robbie Barerra with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Barerra says the three girls in a Chevy Cobalt ended up in the pathway of a Huston-Tillotson charter bus. After the car pulled out onto 71 the bus hit the Chevy on the side, killing all three of the teenagers.

"We did have some witnesses at the time of the crash that did say that the passenger car did not have their head lamps on," Barerra said.

Barerra says they were wearing their seatbelts.

Read Baseball player on charter bus speaks about crash that killed three Round Rock teens

"I was toward the front of the bus, so I saw the impact happen, and I saw the glass shatter on the windshield," said Huston-Tillotson student Dorian Jones on Sunday.

The Huston-Tillotson baseball team was driving back from New Mexico when this happened. Fox 7 spoke with Jones Sunday afternoon. He says he was on the bus.

Jones says many of the players got out to help but it was too late.

"We're so sorry that something like this happened. Obviously it's no one's fault, it's just a terrible thing to happen," Jones said.

Sandy Havelin is Taylor and Isabella's grandmother.

Read Three teenage girls killed in charter bus crash on Highway 71

"They were both so full of joy. They were always so happy. Taylor had a particular laugh that was just awesome. One of those that you can't forget. Isabella was always there to help you," Havelin said.

Havelin started a GoFundMe page because she says the cost of burying 2 of her granddaughters is unbearable.

"There's no insurance. There's no money to help assist with the girl's funerals and it's going to cost us about $30,000 for both of them...for the funerals," she said.

Both June and Taylor were students at Round Rock High School. Isabella attended McNeil.

"Her laugh was so unique, she was so unique, she was just a beautiful spirit and she was so young," said June's cousin Malorie Wood.

Wood remembers all three girls. June was driving the Cobalt when the accident happened. Malorie says she drives the same type of car.

"The lights come on automatically so I just don't see how...I'm thinking maybe in a dark country road like that, they just really didn't see the car," Wood said.

Ashlee Bauer has been friends with June since the sixth grade. When we spoke with her on Monday she was wearing a shirt the two had made together for Valentine's Day in 8th grade...when neither of them had boyfriends.

"It says 'we're so cool, ice cubes are jealous,'" Bauer said.

Ashlee says June wanted to be an accountant. She could always go to June to help her out with math.

"It just feels so weird having her number and just knowing that she's not going to call and she's not going to text," Bauer said. "It just sucks because it's so sudden, like you don't realize you're going to see someone for the last time at this young age."

Sgt. Barerra with DPS says drugs and alcohol will be looked at in this investigation as well as whether texting was a factor.



She says until the investigation is complete it will be hard to say what actually caused it.

Click here for Isabella and Taylor's GoFundMe. And click here for June's.