AISD to vote on multi-billion dollar facility master plan Local News AISD to vote on multi-billion dollar facility master plan The price tag is 4.6 billion over the course of 25 years. The AISD board will vote on the criteria of this multi-billion dollar plan tonight. This includes five new schools to relieve some of the campuses bursting at the seams.

The price tag is 4.6 billion over the course of 25 years. The AISD board will vote on the criteria of this multi-billion dollar plan tonight. This includes five new schools to relieve some of the campuses bursting at the seams.

This would also include repurposing and renovating those older schools.

Officials say campuses on average are forty years old. Some older.

We've seen TA Brown Elementary close, for being unsafe.. They are trying to get ahead before yet another campus is deemed unsafe. AISD officials believe this plan, although pricey, is worth it.

"Even though, overall, our district has been losing student we do have schools overcrowded, over capacity. I'm talking anywhere between 180-220 percent capacity. So there's a need for new schools in southeast Austin and northeast Austin. Another issue is, we need to think strategically as a district to ensure our students have access to a 21st century learning environment," says Paul Saldana, the AISD Board of Trustees Vice President.

If the board approves these recommendations, there will be a bond election for the $4.6 billion in November.