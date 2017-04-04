AISD approves facilities master plan

By: Jacqueline Sarkissian

Posted:Apr 04 2017 06:45AM CDT

Updated:Apr 04 2017 06:52AM CDT

Around 3:15 Tuesday morning, the Austin ISD school board voted 6-3 to move forward with its multi-billion dollar master plan. 

The plan would help rebuild outdated schools, build completely new ones and upgrade all the technology throughout the district. 

School board officials say on average campuses are 40 years old and some are even older. Under the new plan the district would build five new schools and three would be replaced. 

Right now, 62 campuses need to be updated and 38 are recommended for renovation. Some other schools are advised for repurposing, upgrading the technology systems and more. 

In 2016, T.A. Brown Elementary School closed because of unsafe conditions and the recommendations call for more closures. 

Although this plan is pricey, school board officials believe it's worth it. 

The plan will likely be left to voters on a bond election in November.


