High school coach charged with improper relationship

The head softball coach at Taylor High School has been placed on administrative leave.

Kendall Lucas has been charged with improper relationship between an educator and a student. According to the Taylor ISD website, Lucas is also an assistant volleyball coach and she teaches business education.

Taylor High School Principal Andrew Maddox sent a letter home to students on Friday saying in part that "the employee has been placed on administrative leave, removed from all duties, and the district is cooperating fully with law enforcement authorities."