UT student victim of attempted robbery

By: Julia Noel

Posted:Apr 04 2017 09:37AM CDT

Updated:Apr 04 2017 09:37AM CDT

A University of Texas student was walking toward campus on the morning of March 31 when she noticed a male running toward her. 

24-year-old Christopher Crowley ran up to her and began asking for money, according the arrest affidavit. She told him she had no money and tried walking away.

She says Crowley started to become aggressive and she became fearful as she thought he wanted to hurt her or grab her bag, the affidavit states.

Crowley reportedly told her "I am going to kill you" and tried to take her backpack when she tried leaving. She was able to walk away when a passerby in a vehicle tried to intervene.

However, Crowley continued to follow her and yell "don't call the police on me" and "when I kill someone for money it will be your fault." Eventually, he stopped following her.

Police located Crowley in the Starbucks on San Antonio Street around 7:13 a.m. 

Crowley is charged with attempted robbery, a third degree felony. His bail is set at $15,000.    

 


