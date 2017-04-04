Care Force: Former POTUS helps veteran with recovery from PTSD

By: Mike Warren

Posted:Apr 04 2017 03:31PM CDT

Updated:Apr 04 2017 03:36PM CDT

In the FOX 7 Care Force, we are taken a look at an unlikely friendship that formed between a former Commander in Chief and a solider who is struggling with and recovering from PTSD. 

In our last Care Force segment, we told you about Marco Vasquez and his ongoing struggle with post traumatic stress disorder. Well on that journey, he ended up meeting and forming a bond with the man who sent him into combat. That man was former President George W. Bush. 

Read Care Force: One veteran's battle with PTSD


