Texas' lieutenant governor renews defense of 'bathroom bill'

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Texas' lieutenant governor is renewing his defense of a so-called "bathroom bill" now that the NCAA is putting North Carolina back into consideration for championship events.

Senator @loiskolkhorst and I had a personal conversation several weeks ago with NCAA President Mark Emmert to underscore this point... — Office of the Lt Gov (@LtGovTX) April 4, 2017

...noting that the legislation passed in Texas was different from North Carolina's original legislation. https://t.co/2cYghbkSpJ — Office of the Lt Gov (@LtGovTX) April 4, 2017

Republican Dan Patrick said Tuesday he believes it is now "abundantly clear" that efforts to require people in Texas to use public bathrooms that correspond with the sex on their birth certificate are not in conflict with NCAA goals.

The Texas Privacy Act is common-sense legislation that provides safety and privacy to women and girls... — Office of the Lt Gov (@LtGovTX) April 4, 2017

The NCAA offered a lukewarm endorsement of a compromise "bathroom bill" in North Carolina after the state last week repealed elements of the original 2016 law that led to seven championship events moving elsewhere.

...and is supported by a broad majority of Texans from both political parties and every racial and ethnic group. — Office of the Lt Gov (@LtGovTX) April 4, 2017

Patrick says the Texas proposal mirrors North Carolina's compromise law. But the Texas bill still faces strong opposition in the House and hasn't been publicly endorsed by Gov. Greg Abbott.

AP-WF-04-04-17 1852GMT