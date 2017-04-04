Search for suspects after South Austin shooting

By: Lauren Reid

Posted:Apr 04 2017 09:56PM CDT

Updated:Apr 04 2017 09:56PM CDT

The Austin Police Department conducted an intense manhunt in a southeast Austin neighborhood. 

According to APD, officers began searching for suspects involved in a reported shooting near East Stassney Lane and Pleasant Valley Road shortly after 3 pm on Tuesday, April 4, 2017. The area around the 5800 block of Encinal Cove was shut down for hours as investigators canvassed the neighborhood and gathered evidence from a crime scene that stretched for several blocks. 

ATCEMS transported a male victim in his twenties to the South Austin Medical Center. 

He suffered non-life threatening injuries. 

The Austin Police Department says they are continuing the search for four suspects. 

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available. 


