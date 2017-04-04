Search for suspects after South Austin shooting Local News Search for suspects after South Austin shooting The Austin Police Department conducted an intense manhunt in a southeast Austin neighborhood.

According to APD, officers began searching for suspects involved in a reported shooting near East Stassney Lane and Pleasant Valley Road shortly after 3 pm on Tuesday, April 4, 2017. The area around the 5800 block of Encinal Cove was shut down for hours as investigators canvassed the neighborhood and gathered evidence from a crime scene that stretched for several blocks.

ATCEMS transported a male victim in his twenties to the South Austin Medical Center.

He suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The Austin Police Department says they are continuing the search for four suspects.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.