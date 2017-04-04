Large fire at an abandoned house in Round Rock Local News Large fire at an abandoned house in Round Rock The Round Rock Fire Department battled a large fire just West of I-35 on Tuesday.

According to the firefighters, the fire broke out at a building just off of Chisholm Trail. Round Rock fire officials say it was an abandoned house that went up in flames. No injuries were reported.

Investigators are working to determine what started the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.