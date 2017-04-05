Killeen police looking to speak to person about shooting incident

Photo courtesy Killeen Police Department.
Photo courtesy Killeen Police Department.

Posted:Apr 05 2017 01:51PM CDT

Updated:Apr 05 2017 01:51PM CDT

Detectives with the Killeen Police Department Criminal Investigations Homicide Unit are looking to speak with a person in reference to a shooting. It happened at 702 Oak Hill Drive on February 1, 2017.

Officials believe that Sunshine Knopp has pertinent information about the circumstances or suspects involved in the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting or who may know the whereabouts of Knopp are asCrime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online anonymously at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

All information is anonymous and confidential and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person or person responsible for the crime you could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash.

The investigation into the shooting continues and officials will release further information as it becomes available.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories