Killeen police looking to speak to person about shooting incident

Detectives with the Killeen Police Department Criminal Investigations Homicide Unit are looking to speak with a person in reference to a shooting. It happened at 702 Oak Hill Drive on February 1, 2017.

Officials believe that Sunshine Knopp has pertinent information about the circumstances or suspects involved in the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting or who may know the whereabouts of Knopp are asCrime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online anonymously at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

All information is anonymous and confidential and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person or person responsible for the crime you could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash.

The investigation into the shooting continues and officials will release further information as it becomes available.