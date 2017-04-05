Amber Alert for 13-year-old girl from Merkel discontinued

Posted:Apr 05 2017 02:14PM CDT

Updated:Apr 05 2017 03:51PM CDT

UPDATE: The Amber Alert for Zoey Alexis Limon has been discontinued.

 

 

The Merkel Police Department is on the lookout for 13-year-old Zoey Alexis Limon and an Amber Alert has been issued. Law enforcement officials believe she is in grave or immediate danger and are looking for three people in connection with her abduction.

Zoey is described as follows:

  • Hisapnic female
  • 5'2"
  • 130 pounds
  • Black hair
  • Brown eyes
  • Tattoo on wrist of "Princess"
  • Possible scars on wrist as well

Police are looking for the following three people in connection to Zoey's abduction:

  • 33-year-old Adryana Elizabeth Limon. She's described as a Hispanic female, 5'3" and 180 pounds. She has brown hair, blue eyes and last seen wearing a brown and black leopard print shirt.
     
  • 26-year-old Jimmy Wayne McQueen. He's described as a white male, 5'10" and 163 pounds. he has brown hair and blue eyes and has a scar on his left ankle.
     
  • 18-year-old Joe Damien Valdez. He's described as a Hispanic male, 5'6" and 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

They're believed to be in a white and tan 1996 Chevrolet Suburban with a Texas license plate number HRF7519.

If you have any informaiton you're asked to call Merkel police at 325-674-1300.

 


