Southbound US 183 reopens after truck hits bridge

UPDATE: The Austin Police Department says all lanes now back open on Highway 183 and Highway 71 after earlier crash at the bridge. Expect some residual delays.

Southbound US 183 has been shut down and will remain shut down for a few hours. The Texas Department of Transportation is asking drivers to consider alternate routes and expect delays.

SB US 183 closed at SH 71 due to truck hitting the bridge. Traffic backed up. Consider alternate routes. #atxtraffic pic.twitter.com/hDEmuw8tnA — TxDOT Austin (@TxDOTAustin) April 5, 2017

According to TxDOT, US 183 has been shut down at State Highway 71 after an 18-wheeler hit the bridge.

The highway is expected to be closed for a few hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.