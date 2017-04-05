Southbound US 183 reopens after truck hits bridge

(Texas Department of Transportation)
By: Lauren Reid

Posted:Apr 05 2017 04:50PM CDT

Updated:Apr 05 2017 05:55PM CDT

UPDATE: The Austin Police Department says all lanes now back open on Highway 183 and Highway 71 after earlier crash at the bridge. Expect some residual delays.

 

 

Southbound US 183 has been shut down and will remain shut down for a few hours. The Texas Department of Transportation is asking drivers to consider alternate routes and expect delays. 

 

 

According to TxDOT, US 183 has been shut down at State Highway 71 after an 18-wheeler hit the bridge. 

The highway is expected to be closed for a few hours. 

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available. 


