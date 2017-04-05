Police searching for sexual assault suspect

On April 2, 2017 around 6:30 a.m. a man entered the Burger King at 1001 E. Ben White Boulevard where two females were preparing food.

The male suspect entered the restaurant, showed off a chrome-colored hand gun and sexually assaulted one of the female employees, according to the Austin Police Department. The suspect then fled the scene.

He is described as a light skinned Hispanic male in his late 20s to 30s and approximately 5'8'' to 5'10.'' He has goatee style facial hair.

The suspect was last seen in a blue jacket, blue jeans, black dress shoes and a green camo-colored bucket hat.

Austin police are asking the public for help. If you have any information please contact the Sex Crimes Tip Line, 512-974-5095.