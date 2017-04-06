Police investigating deadly SE Austin shooting Local News Police investigating deadly SE Austin shooting Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Southeast Austin. It happened in the 1800 block of Grove Boulevard which is off Riverside Drive.

APD says someone called about the shooting around 4:40 a.m.

When Austin/Travis County EMS arrived they found one man dead at the scene. Another man was shot and rushed to the hospital with what FOX 7 is told is critical and life threatening injuries.

Both men are believed to be in their 20s.

APD says a car crash in the area is linked to the shooting but it's not clear which happened first.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.