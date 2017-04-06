Manhunt for suspects in deadly morning shootout Local News Manhunt for suspects in deadly morning shootout A manhunt is underway for the people involved in a deadly shootout early Thursday morning.

It happened in southeast Austin near the ACC Riverside campus.

Crime scene technicians and detectives spent the morning marking and collecting evidence at the Grove Place apartments. Just before 5 am Thursday morning, residents say they heard shouts, shots and a crash.

"We are not sure, I can’t tell you for a fact right now, if it was the collision that caused the gunfire, or the gunfire that caused the collision. It was all one fluid incident that occurred,” said APD Lt. Jason Staniszewski.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead inside a truck.

Near the apartment entrance on Fairway Street, another man was found seriously wounded.

It’s believed others were involved in the confrontation and that some of them drove off in a dark blue sedan. "We do know two vehicles left the scene, now whether both vehicles were involved, we know at least the blue vehicle was involved, the second one just might be a vehicle of interest that was at the scene at the time and left,” said Lt. Staniszewski.

Police sealed off the area but reopened Fairway Street in order to let school buses pass through.

Despite all of the chaos that took place, residents who spoke to FOX 7 said they didn't see or hear anything this morning. They also said they still feel pretty safe in their neighborhood. "I mean I don’t walk down the street in fear, I never had,” said Marcel McWilliams.

If it turns out the deadly confrontation originally began somewhere else, McWilliams said he would not be surprised. "I'll put it like this, if you start something with somebody, they are going to come in and get you. Or vice versa. I think that is what it is,” said McWilliams.

Names of those who were shot have not been officially released.

The license plate to the truck, where the body was found, is registered to a man who lives about a mile away.