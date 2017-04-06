Social media helps puppies that were pushed through fence

In Bastrop County a pair of puppies caused quite the stir on social media. Someone said they witnessed a woman pushing them through the fence after hours at the animal shelter. Worried about them being there overnight, she took to social media to get them help.

Theresa Palm runs the animal rescue "Safe Refuge of Central Texas" and said it was one of her foster moms that was upset after seeing three month old puppies being left at the Bastrop County Animal Shelter after hours Tuesday night. “She couldn't bust through the fence to go in herself to save these dogs and she couldn't reach them from the gap that the lady has pushed them through. There are coyotes in the area and they're in danger of disease being on the grounds there from parvo distemper. They could get too close to other dogs kennel and get injured that, there was so many dangers for them, it just wasn’t safe,” Palm said.

Palm took to social media in hopes to alert the shelter they had puppies loose on their property. The post was shared more than 300 times and within a few hours someone from the shelter saw it and came in after hours to find them. Officials with the shelter said while they are at capacity because of recent storms and a lot of strays coming in they were able to take the puppies in and get them in a safe place.

Palm said while no one may know the intentions of the woman, she hopes it can be a learning lesson for those who may find strays or are surrendering their animals. Take them home put them in a spare bathroom, spare bedroom, in the yard, bring your dogs in if it's not safe for your dogs. If you have a crate, house them in a crate. There's numerous things you can do,” she said if none of those are an option she to check and know your local rescues and just like in this case there's always someone on social media. ”Take a photo and say ‘Hey I am up at HEB, or I am on this corner, I need help.’ Just get it shared over and over and people will see that and when it comes to animals or a human life or anything, they are going to try to do what they can to help,” she said.

The puppies have to be held for three days at the shelter so the rightful owner has a chance to claim them. If that doesn't happen, they will be up for adoption Saturday morning.

The Bastrop County Animal Shelter is raising funds right now through a shoe donation. The shelter will get money for every pound collected to raise up to $3,000. The money will help pay for food, medicine, transport, and special projects.

