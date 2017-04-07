AISD board member steps down

Posted:Apr 07 2017 01:38PM CDT

Updated:Apr 07 2017 01:38PM CDT

Austin ISD school board member Paul Saldaña is stepping down from his position as vice president. The move comes a few days after a $4.5 billion facilities plan was approved by him and the rest of the board.

Saldaña was elected in 2014 and served as the board's vice president. He says the position was taking time away from his family and his personal business. 

During a press conference on Friday morning he said the district needs to be sure that all students get equal opportunities regardless of age, race or income. 


