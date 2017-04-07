TCSO investigating suspicious death, man may have been targeted

The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating the suspicious death of a man in Travis County.

According to TCSO, deputies responded to a welfare check for the 8000 block of Rockwood Circle around 11:45 am on Friday, April 7, 2017. A deceased person was discovered within a residence of that block. After receiving a warrant to search the property, deputies entered the home and began their investigation.

At this time, the Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating this as a suspicious death.

The nature of death is not known at this time.

The deceased person is described as a white male. TCSO deputies believe this man may have been targeted.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.