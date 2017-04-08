Man recovering after opening fire on APD officers Local News Man recovering after opening fire on APD officers An armed man was shot by Austin Police after he opened fire on officers outside an East Austin home Friday night. Austin Police Chief Brian Manley says the suspect is a 21-year-old African American man.

No officers were injured during the shooting which happened around 10 p.m. on Parliament Drive.

Several people called 911 to report a man with a gun. Manley says as officers raced to the scene even more calls came in with some people indicating the man may have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs. When police arrived the man had gone back inside the house.

"He did not come out for a period of time. Officers continued to give him commands. He came out and went right back inside," explained Manley. That's when officers on the scene called for the SWAT team but before they could arrive the man came outside and fired his weapon.

"Our officers fired back and the subject went down," said Manley. Four officers fired their weapons. Over the course of the next 12 minutes those officers told the man to stay where he was and not to reach for his weapon.

Officers with protective shields arrived and that's when they approached the man according to Manley. One of the patrol car's cameras caught some of what happened on video and all of the audio. Manley says the video shows one of the officers picking up a rifle beside the man.

APD's Internal Affairs Unit is investigating along with the Special Investigations Unit and the Travis Count District Attorney's Office.

As standard protocol the four officers who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.