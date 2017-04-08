Wrong way crash on SH 130 kills one, injures another

Posted:Apr 08 2017 08:46AM CDT

Updated:Apr 08 2017 08:46AM CDT

One man is dead and another injured after a wrong way crash on SH 130 Saturday morning. Austin Police say one driver was northbound in the southbound lanes of SH 130 when the head on collision occurred. 

APD's vehicular homicide unit is leading the investigation. Police say a 40-year-old man died at the scene and paramedics transported a 35-year-old to the hospital with life threatening injuries. 

The crash remains under investigation. 


