TCSO searching for person of interest in death of Austin defense attorney

(Travis County Sheriff's Office)
By: Lauren Reid

Posted:Apr 08 2017 05:12PM CDT

Updated:Apr 08 2017 05:21PM CDT

The Travis County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in finding and identifying a person of interest in connection to the homicide of 74-year-old James Short, an Austin defense attorney, on Rockwood Drive.

The person of interest may be driving a 1999 tan Chevrolet Suburban with the Texas license plate DRW3438.

 

 

According to TCSO, deputies had responded to a check welfare call in the 8000 block of Rockwood Circle on Friday morning. When deputies arrived on scene, they observed a deceased male inside a residence within that block. Evidence at the scene indicated the deceased did not die of natural causes. 

Read TCSO investigating suspicious death, man may have been targeted

The Travis County Medical Examiner's Office is conducting an investigation to determine the victim's cause and manner of death. TCSO deputies believe this man may have been targeted.

Anyone who sees the person of interest and/or his vehicle should call 911 immediately and not attempt to approach. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Travis County Sheriff's Office Tip line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477. 


