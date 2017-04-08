Fatal car accident leaves two dead, one seriously injured Local News Fatal car accident leaves two dead, one seriously injured The Austin Travis County Emergency Medical Service responded to a fatal car accident in East Travis County that left two people dead and another in critical condition.

The Austin Travis County Emergency Medical Service responded to a fatal car accident in East Travis County that left two people dead and another in critical condition.

According to ATCEMS, first responders were dispatched to the Thomas Springs Road, just west of State Highway 71, around 3:15 am on Saturday, April 8, 2017.

A 20-year-old female and a 40-year-old male were pronounced dead at the scene.

Another person was taken to South Austin Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The Austin Police Department is currently investigating what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.