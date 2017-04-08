Fatal car accident leaves two dead, one seriously injured

By: Lauren Reid

Posted:Apr 08 2017 07:12PM CDT

Updated:Apr 08 2017 07:12PM CDT

The Austin Travis County Emergency Medical Service responded to a fatal car accident in East Travis County that left two people dead and another in critical condition. 

According to ATCEMS, first responders were dispatched to the Thomas Springs Road, just west of State Highway 71, around 3:15 am on Saturday, April 8, 2017. 

A 20-year-old female and a 40-year-old male were pronounced dead at the scene. 

Another person was taken to South Austin Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. 

The Austin Police Department is currently investigating what led up to the crash. 

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available. 


