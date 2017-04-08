Bat tests positive for rabies in Georgetown Local News Bat tests positive for rabies in Georgetown According to Georgetown Animal Control, a bat tested positive for rabies in Georgetown.

A local resident found the bat in the north side of Georgetown, in the 2100 block of North Austin Avenue, and reported it to the Georgetown Animal Control on Friday, April 7, 2017.

The bat was taken to the Texas Department of State Health Services Lab for testing.

If you or someone you know has been bitten by an animal with rabies, state health officials urge you to:

Quickly and thoroughly wash the bite with soap and water and put an antiseptic on it to kill germs

See a doctor as soon as possible

Describe the animal that bit you - the kind, size, and color - to the doctor, local rabies control authority, or animal control officer and keep track if its location

For questions or concerns about rabies, contact the Williamson County Health District at 512-943-3660.