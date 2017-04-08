TCSO looking for person of interest in the death of retired Austin attorney [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption (Travis County Sheriff's Office) Local News TCSO looking for person of interest in the death of retired Austin attorney The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a retired Austin attorney. Sheriffs said they found the body of 74-year-old James Short Friday afternoon at his home on Rockwood Circle, off of Highway-290 in Southwest Austin. They also said they believe Short was targeted and now they need the public's help finding out who's responsible for his death.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a retired Austin attorney. Sheriffs said they found the body of 74-year-old James Short Friday afternoon at his home on Rockwood Circle, off of Highway-290 in Southwest Austin. They also said they believe Short was targeted and now they need the public’s help finding out who's responsible for his death.

Read TCSO searching for person of interest in death of Austin defense attorney

Kristen Dark is with the Travis County Sheriff's Office, “It's a rather rural area, so to access the home you have to go down a dirt road and it's just not easy to get to,” she said of the scene Friday afternoon.

Dark said they got a call just before noon from someone asking to check on the home of 74-year-old James Short. When deputies arrived they said they found the body of Short, who according to his Facebook was a retired attorney. Around five, a search warrant was obtained and officials entered the home.

Authorities haven't said how Short died, but they said his death is suspicious. “I do not know the nature of what caused his death at this point in time. I just know that he did not die of natural causes,” Dark said.

Dark also said something at the home led them to believe the intentions of the suspect. “Evidence at the scene is what is leading us to conclude that it is possible he was targeted.”

Read TCSO investigating suspicious death, man may have been targeted

No suspects have been named but the Sheriff's Office released the photos of a man Saturday afternoon who was being called a person of interest in the case. Sheriff's said he may be driving a 1999 tan Chevy Suburban with the Texas license plate DRW-3438. They are hoping someone may be able to help identify him. They said if anyone recognizes him to not approach him and call 911 immediately. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the TCSO Tip Line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.