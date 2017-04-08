Man claims 16-foot Python missing in Lockhart

(Oliver Queen)
By: Lauren Reid

Posted:Apr 08 2017 10:16PM CDT

Updated:Apr 08 2017 11:08PM CDT

The Lockhart, Texas community is on edge after a claim that a 16-foot pregnant Python escaped. 

Oliver Queen posted on a social media public group asking for the Lockhart community's help in locating his missing 16-foot pet Python. According to the Lockhart Police Department, they have not been notified about any missing snakes in the area by animal control at this time.  

Queen says that his snake escaped from her habitat.

She is most likely in the Prairie Lea Street and Guadalupe area. 

The Python is four-years-old and over 16 feet long. She answers to the name Bell.

According to Queen, his Python has never attacked dogs before. He says she did attempt to attack a cat once but he was able to intervene. Queen says the Python typically eats small pigs and rabbits. 

Queen is offering a $250 reward for the safe return of his Python. 


