Boil Water Notice for several streets in Davenport Ranch

By: Lauren Reid

Posted:Apr 09 2017 04:39PM CDT

Updated:Apr 09 2017 04:39PM CDT

Austin Water has issued a boil water notice for several streets in the Davenport Ranch neighborhood. 

The area is east of the Capital of Texas Highway. 

According to Austin Water, the notice is being issued because of a loss in pressure at a pump station that services that area. The streets that are affected by the boil water notice are: 

  • Waymaker Way
  • Clarion Cove
  • Neverbend Cove
  • Far Gallant Drive
  • Bold Ruler Way
  • Davenport Rim

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and for making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption.

The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

Lab tests to determine the safety of the water must be performed before the boil water notice can be lifted. Austin Water officials will notify you when the water is safe for consumption.
 


