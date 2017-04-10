Suspect in deadly Grove Boulevard ambush captured

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force has captured and arrested 23-year-old Jose Morales of Guatemala. He was sought by the Task Force after a deadly shooting that occurred last week at the Grove Place apartment complex.

Morales was apprehended on Friday, April 7, 2017 in the 700 block of W William Cannon Drive without incident.

According to the Austin Police Department, Morales engaged in a heated argument with three other males over parking spaces while at the OK Corral Night Club. The argument escalated into a physical altercation which led to a vehicle chase inside the Grove Place apartment complex located at 1881 Grove Boulevard.

Two males attempted to flee in their vehicle but were stopped by the exit gate in the apartment complex.

Morales ambushed the two males in their vehicle. He fired multiple shots at the driver and passenger side of the vehicle, killing 20-year-old Mariano Gonzalez-Lopez. The other man was seriously injured.

According to ICE records, Morales, a native of Guatemala, has no legal status in the United States.

Morales is being held in the Travis County Jail pending further court hearings. He is being held on a one million dollar bond. ICE authorities in Austin are reviewing potential federal charges regarding his immigration status.