Body found in San Antonio river walk

By: Lauren Reid

Posted:Apr 10 2017 01:32PM CDT

Updated:Apr 10 2017 01:32PM CDT

The San Antonio Police Department is investigating after a body was found in the river walk. 

According to police, a worker along the tourist attraction flagged down a river barge driver after spotting the body early on Sunday morning. The driver found the body and called the police. 

It is not clear yet if the man's death was a homicide or an accident at this time. 

The male victim was wearing clothes and carrying identification. According to police, there were no obvious signs of trauma to the body. Investigators believe the victim is in his twenties and that he had been in the water for sometime. 

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available. 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories