Body found in San Antonio river walk Local News Body found in San Antonio river walk The San Antonio Police Department is investigating after a body was found in the river walk.

According to police, a worker along the tourist attraction flagged down a river barge driver after spotting the body early on Sunday morning. The driver found the body and called the police.

It is not clear yet if the man's death was a homicide or an accident at this time.

The male victim was wearing clothes and carrying identification. According to police, there were no obvious signs of trauma to the body. Investigators believe the victim is in his twenties and that he had been in the water for sometime.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.