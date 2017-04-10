Man shot by officers didn't fire weapon

Posted:Apr 10 2017 05:46PM CDT

Updated:Apr 10 2017 07:58PM CDT

31-year-old Lawrence Parrish was shot by Austin Police on Friday night, April 7, 2016, in East Austin. 

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. after a 911 caller reported a disturbance involving a man with a gun. The caller said Parrish seemed to be under the influence of narcotics. 

Officers arrived at the scene on Parliament Drive. Parrish reportedly opened the front door and was holding a rifle downward. When police announced their presence he shut the door. The front door was opened and closed a second time. The third time Parrish opened the front door, an officer saw him raise the rifle toward the officer, according to the arrest affidavit. 

Officers then fired at Parrish. He was transported to Brackenridge Hospital for treatment. 

Police first reported they believed Parrish had fired at the officers. However, through the investigation police now believe Parrish never fired the rifle. 

Parrish has been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant. His bond was set at $500,000.  


