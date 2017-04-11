Officials to discuss next step for Oakwood Cemetery Chapel

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department has been asking the public for input on the next steps for the Oakwood Cemetery Chapel after human remains were found last year. They plan to talk about the feedback they've received later today.

Last year a construction crew discovered about 25 burial sites while working to restore the church. It's believed that the remains date back to the 1800s and were buried in the once racially segregated part of the cemetery that most black people were buried.

Since the discovery the City of Austin has been having meetings to discuss some options about what to do next.

The city is hosting a meeting to go over a draft proposal for the site. It starts at 6:30 p;.m. at the Chestnut Community Center in East Austin. The city says it won't move forward with any project until the public is notified.

