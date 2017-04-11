Officials to discuss next step for Oakwood Cemetery Chapel

By: Jacqueline Sarkissian

Posted:Apr 11 2017 06:07AM CDT

Updated:Apr 11 2017 06:07AM CDT

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department has been asking the public for input on the next steps for the Oakwood Cemetery Chapel after human remains were found last year. They plan to talk about the feedback they've received later today.

Last year a construction crew discovered about 25 burial sites while working to restore the church. It's believed that the remains date back to the 1800s and were buried in the once racially segregated part of the cemetery that most black people were buried.

READ MORE: http://www.fox7austin.com/news/local-news/240136249-story

Since the discovery the City of Austin has been having meetings to discuss some options about what to do next. 

READ MORE: http://www.fox7austin.com/good-day/243722087-story

The city is hosting a meeting to go over a draft proposal for the site. It starts at 6:30 p;.m. at the Chestnut Community Center in East Austin. The city says it won't move forward with any project until the public is notified. 

For more information you can go here.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories