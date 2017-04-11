Officials say Vandegrift HS online threat not credible Local News Officials sayVandegrift HS online threat not credible Officials say an investigation into a couple of threats against Vandegrift High School that were posted online was conducted and that law enforcement says there "is no credible threat" to staff or students.

Leander ISD says an image was circulating among students which appeared to show different types of ammo and a potential weapon.

The image apparently was sent out on Snapchat and then someone else added statements to it which were considered to be threatening. That's according to the mother of the student who posted the image. She says her son is in the special education program at Vandegrift and likes to make model guns in his spare time.

The first image began circulating over the weekend. On Sunday, April 9, Principal Charles Little sent out the following letter to parents:

Over the weekend, we had anonymous alerts, as well as direct communications from students/parents reporting concerns about a social media posting that displayed a student in possession of some weapons and other items. Understandably, this issue was immediately investigated. A detective was dispatched to the student's home, and the situation was evaluated as part of our standard threat assessment protocol. At this time, we have been advised by law enforcement that there is no credible threat to our staff or students. However, the social media machine will continue to churn on this issue and may cause unnecessary anxiety for our students. If your student has additional concerns or questions about their safety, please refer them to our administrative team or their school counselor and we will provide the appropriate support.

I am extremely grateful for the staff, parents and students who were proactive and shared this concern with us so we could promptly address the issue.

A second letter was sent out to parents on Monday, April 10 by Principal Little:

I would like to update you on the issue I discussed in last night's Insider message.



We continue to receive questions and concerns regarding the statements of a threatening nature in reference to Vandegrift High School that were posted in social media yesterday and again this morning. As is the case any time we receive such information, we notified law enforcement authorities immediately after learning of these online statements, and we continue to work closely with authorities today. The school day is underway as normal at VHS and all is well.



Law enforcement authorities continue their investigation of this matter, and be assured that as school administrators we always follow the professional guidance of law enforcement on these issues. The safety of students and staff is always our number one priority.

Thank you for your patience and understanding as we address this matter.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office says that deputies were around the school on Monday (4/10) as a precaution.

