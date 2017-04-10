Police investigate pot brownies at school

By: Derrol Nail

Posted:Apr 10 2017 06:18PM CDT

Updated:Apr 10 2017 09:37PM CDT

PALM BAY, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Palm Bay police say Robert Johnson made ten brownies with marijuana inside, for his daughter's graduation party, but both were arrested after two students at Heritage High School got sick.

"The daughter asked the dad to make pot brownies for their graduation," said Sgt. Mike Bandish, with the Palm Bay Police Department. "He made ten of these and they actually sold them for $10 apiece."

Turns out they were powerful pot brownies. After eating an entire brownie, two students got really sick.  One was unresponsive and had to be rushed to the hospital.  The other was taken to the ER by his parents.

"They had no way of knowing the concentration, or the THC in the brownie"

Johnson was arrested on charges of cultivating and delivering marijuana within a 1,000 feet of a school. His daughter and four classmates were also arrested on a variety of drug related charges.
 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories