Police investigate pot brownies at school Local News Police investigate pot brownies at school Palm Bay police say Robert Johnson made ten brownies with marijuana inside, for his daughter's graduation party, but both were arrested after two students at Heritage High School got sick.

"The daughter asked the dad to make pot brownies for their graduation," said Sgt. Mike Bandish, with the Palm Bay Police Department. "He made ten of these and they actually sold them for $10 apiece."

Turns out they were powerful pot brownies. After eating an entire brownie, two students got really sick. One was unresponsive and had to be rushed to the hospital. The other was taken to the ER by his parents.

"They had no way of knowing the concentration, or the THC in the brownie"

Johnson was arrested on charges of cultivating and delivering marijuana within a 1,000 feet of a school. His daughter and four classmates were also arrested on a variety of drug related charges.

