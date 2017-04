Heavy rains in Belton cause flooding Local News Heavy rains in Belton cause flooding While several areas in Central Texas didn't get as much rain as predicted, some did. Like Belton outside of Temple where three to eight inches fell.

Belton was under a Flash Flood Warning for most of the morning and officials say that more than 20 roads were flooded as of noon.

A branch of the Leon River flows through the downtown area and streams of flowing water went under bridges and into Yettie Polk Park.

FOX 7's Casey Claiborne is out in Belton and will have the latest on FOX 7 News at 5.