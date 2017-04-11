Storms roll into parts of Central Texas

Posted:Apr 11 2017 02:28PM CDT

Updated:Apr 11 2017 03:19PM CDT

Storms rolled into parts of Central Texas on Tuesday causing flooding and some hail. 

San Marcos Consolidated ISD placed its schools on a "shelter in place" status. Parents were urged to avoid flooding streets. 

Texas State University suspended afternoon classes because of localized flooding.

A radar in the FOX 7 Weather center estimates 5-7 inches of rain fell in Hays County.

READ: Heavy rains in Belton cause flooding

While most probably stayed indoors, student Ben Simon and his friends took a different approach. They decided to search for a flooded space away from traffic. They found what they were looking for at the Texas State Football Stadium parking lot, hooked up a wake board to a lifted truck and jumped in. 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories