Storms roll into parts of Central Texas

Storms rolled into parts of Central Texas on Tuesday causing flooding and some hail.
San Marcos Consolidated ISD placed its schools on a "shelter in place" status. Parents were urged to avoid flooding streets.
Texas State University suspended afternoon classes because of localized flooding.
A radar in the FOX 7 Weather center estimates 5-7 inches of rain fell in Hays County.
While most probably stayed indoors, student Ben Simon and his friends took a different approach. They decided to search for a flooded space away from traffic. They found what they were looking for at the Texas State Football Stadium parking lot, hooked up a wake board to a lifted truck and jumped in.