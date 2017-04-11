Nolan Creek in Belton rises more than 10 feet Local News Nolan Creek in Belton rises more than 10 feet The rain poured on I-35 Tuesday morning as the Fox 7 crew drove from Austin to Belton. A storm that later hit the Austin area.

When we got to Belton, we saw hard evidence of a very rainy night.

"It woke me up with all the rain. I thought it was wind and it wasn't wind it was just a lot of heavy rain. I just live on the west side of Belton here and it poured and poured and poured," said Louis Gomez.

Belton spokesperson Paul Romer says he and other city staffers have been up since 3:30 Tuesday morning manning the emergency operations center.

"We received I think almost eight inches of rainfall in a very short amount of time and we have to worry not just about Belton but what happens in Killeen also. Because this drains a basin from Fort Hood to here and we're the top of the funnel. So we get all of the water," Romer said.

Romer says it's unusual for Nolan Creek to be up this high. He says The last big flood was in 2010.

"It usually fluctuates between one to two feet. So we're up 11 to 13 feet," he said.

At I-35 and Nolan Creek a Ford SUV was underwater for most of the day. Romer says the driver is safe.

"A gentleman this morning while it was still dark and raining heavily drove down the frontage road without seeing the water and got caught up in it," Romer said.

A little further upstream a restaurant menu board was partially submerged and Belton-area residents seemed shocked to see Yetti Polk Park completely overtaken by Nolan Creek.

"It's crazy, we come here almost everyday like we come to just hang out at the park, shoot basketball and stuff like that. All of our...the parking lot where we usually go...underwater like it's crazy," said Taylor Chavez

"I mean we have two more days of this so it's nerve-wracking to see what's going to happen because this is like where I'm from you know. It's kind of sad," said Tory Campbell.