Man punches police horse

Posted:Apr 11 2017 09:57PM CDT

Updated:Apr 11 2017 09:57PM CDT

Austin police have arrested a man accused of drunkenly punching one of their patrol horses in the nose. 

A mounted patrol officer spotted 42-year-old Eloy Villanueva staggering around at the intersection of fifth and Red River Street on Friday night. 

Police say when they approached him they could smell a strong odor of alcohol and Villanueva's speech was badly slurred. 

According to the arrest affidavit, Villanueva fell down at one point and stood back up to pet an officer's patrol horse, named Moonshine. 

Villanueva then punched Moonshine with enough force to cause the horse to buck his head back in fright. He was booked in the Travis County Jail. 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories