Man punches police horse

Austin police have arrested a man accused of drunkenly punching one of their patrol horses in the nose.

A mounted patrol officer spotted 42-year-old Eloy Villanueva staggering around at the intersection of fifth and Red River Street on Friday night.

Police say when they approached him they could smell a strong odor of alcohol and Villanueva's speech was badly slurred.

According to the arrest affidavit, Villanueva fell down at one point and stood back up to pet an officer's patrol horse, named Moonshine.

Villanueva then punched Moonshine with enough force to cause the horse to buck his head back in fright. He was booked in the Travis County Jail.