Shuttle tile missing, possibly stolen from Kennedy Space Center

By: Brian Scott

Posted:Apr 11 2017 06:46PM CDT

Updated:Apr 11 2017 08:01PM CDT

KENEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - A representative for the Kennedy Space Center said that a thermal tile used in part of the center’s Atlantis exhibit is missing.

On Sunday a docent reported the tile missing from their exhibit cart after using it in a demonstration and turning away for a few moments to talk to some guests.

The center representative said the missing tile was never actually used on a space shuttle and is just used as a “training tile” for education. In the exhibit the tiles are often used to show the kind of heat a shuttle can withstand.

The six-inch by six-inch black tile is in a clear case. Anyone with information is asked to contact NASA security.


