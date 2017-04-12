Search for driving missing in Fort Hood flooding continues Local News Search for driving missing in Fort Hood flooding continues The search for a driver missing since a flash flood swept his vehicle into a flooded creek at Fort Hood continues.

Post spokesman Chris Haug had no immediate details on the person missing Tuesday in Clear Creek. However, a Fort Hood statement issued late Tuesday said the missing personal vehicle had been found but not the driver, and the search was to continue through the evening.

Haug says three other people, including at least one soldier, escaped their respective vehicles Monday night after being caught in high water on Fort Hood. Haug says a Bradley Fighting Vehicle, during a training exercise, got stuck in mud.

The National Weather Service reported that up to 8 inches of rain had fallen in the area since Monday.