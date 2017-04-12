Search for driving missing in Fort Hood flooding continues

By: Jacqueline Sarkissian

Posted:Apr 12 2017 08:41AM CDT

Updated:Apr 12 2017 08:41AM CDT

FORT HOOD, Texas (AP) -- The search for a driver missing since a flash flood swept his vehicle into a flooded creek at Fort Hood continues.\

Post spokesman Chris Haug had no immediate details on the person missing Tuesday in Clear Creek. However, a Fort Hood statement issued late Tuesday said the missing personal vehicle had been found but not the driver, and the search was to continue through the evening.

Haug says three other people, including at least one soldier, escaped their respective vehicles Monday night after being caught in high water on Fort Hood. Haug says a Bradley Fighting Vehicle, during a training exercise, got stuck in mud.

The National Weather Service reported that up to 8 inches of rain had fallen in the area since Monday.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories