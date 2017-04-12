Leander Police searching for theft suspect

(LPD)
(LPD)

Posted:Apr 12 2017 09:14AM CDT

Updated:Apr 12 2017 09:14AM CDT

The Leander Police Department is searching for the identification of a theft suspect and asking the public for help.

The suspect was caught on surveillance cameras picking up a package on a front porch in the Travisso neighborhood. The theft took place on April 10, 2017 in the 2600 block of Montebelluna Place.

Leander police are asking people to contact Cpl. Elizabeth Conrad at 512-528-2800 or econrad@leandertx.gov if they have any information. 


