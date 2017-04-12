HEB becomes largest privately held company in Texas

Posted:Apr 12 2017 11:48AM CDT

Updated:Apr 12 2017 11:53AM CDT

On Wednesday H-E-B announced they have over 100,000 employees, making them the largest privately held employer in Texas. They are also one of the largest in the nation, the company says. 

H-E-B has 332 locations in Texas and 56 in Mexico. The company says they plan on opening nine more locations in Texas and six more in Mexico this year. 

"Since the economic slowdown in 2008, H-E-B has invested in Texas and created more than 24,000 jobs," HEB announced in a statement.

President and COO of H-E-B Craig Boyan said "it takes great people to build a great company, and we look forward to providing even more Texans with meaningful career opportunities that bring new experiences, growth and lifelong connections at H-E-B."


