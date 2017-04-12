APD seizes 87 bags of suspected K2, two arrested

Posted:Apr 12 2017 01:02PM CDT

Updated:Apr 12 2017 01:02PM CDT

The Austin Police Department says two people have been arrested and 87 bags of suspected K2 have been seized after an investigation into the the distribution of the synthetic drug.

Police say surveillance was conducted on an apartment in the 1100 block of Gunter Street on April 11 where the residents inside were suspected of distributing K2.

A search warrant was obtained and executed and the two apartment residents, identified as 24-year-old Rojelio Amaro Jr. and 21-year-old Augustine Amaro, were arrested. Police say both are out on bond.

The case is pending until lab results of the suspected K2 are finished. The seizure equates to 2600 doses.


