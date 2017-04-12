Blanco Middle School counselor arrested for inappropriate relationship with student [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption (Blanco ISD) Local News Blanco Middle School counselor arrested for inappropriate relationship with student The Texas Department of Public Safety has arrested and charged a Blanco Middle School counselor, Lisa Rogers, with having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

The Superintendent of Blanco ISD, Dr. Jon Buck Ford, sent a letter out to the parents of students in the district on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, to inform them about the ongoing criminal investigation. He also sought to assure parents that "the safety and well-being of all students remain the highest priority".

Counseling services will be provided to the students on the high school and middle school campuses.

The District will not be releasing any other information regarding the ongoing criminal investigation due to the sensitive nature of the allegations and the interest of protecting the student's privacy.

The letter in it's entirety reads:

Dear Parents,

It is with heavy heart that I am writing to notify you that, yesterday evening, Blanco

school officials were notified that Blanco Middle School counselor Lisa Rogers has been

arrested and is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

There is an ongoing criminal investigation, but we want to assure you that the safety

and well-being of all of our students remain our highest priority.

We are providing counseling services to students on our high school and middle school

campuses, and will do everything we can to support them during this time.

Due to the sensitive nature of the allegations and the need to be vigilant in protecting

student privacy, there is no further information the District can share regarding this matter.

I thank you for your continuing support of our students and our school community.

If you have any questions about this, please contact me directly.

Thank you very much.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.