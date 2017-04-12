Road rage in Round Rock placed two schools on lockdown Local News Road rage in Round Rock placed two schools on lockdown Union Hill Elementary and Hopewell Middle School in Round Rock were placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon as a precaution after a road rage incident in the area of Perch Trail and Bass Loop.

Police say the suspect fled on foot and was possibly armed.

The roadways have been re-opened and the suspect has been identified.