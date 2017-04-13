City of Austin asking for input on downtown public toilets program

By: Jacqueline Sarkissian

Posted:Apr 13 2017 09:07AM CDT

Updated:Apr 13 2017 09:07AM CDT

The City of Austin wants to install public toilets downtown and they're asking for input on the new pilot program. 

Other cities in Texas like San Antonio, El Paso and Galveston already have permanent toilets for the public. Austin city officials say there's a need here to have a public restroom.

Austin City Council approved a one year pilot program to provide mobile restrooms throughout downtown. The goal is move them around to different locations in order to find the best place to install permanent ones.

The Public Works Department says the first location for the toilet would be at the intersection of 6th Street and the I-35 Service Road. There will be four other locations as well.

The city will have someone attending the bathrooms 24 hours a day at each location. Those attendants will be cleaning them two times a day, seven days a week.

Supporters say the bathrooms will help families with young kids as well as seniors, bikers, runners, the homeless population and late night crowds. 

If you'd like to learn more or give feedback on the plan there is a meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the Austin Energy Town Lake Center on Barton Springs. 

Those who can't make it can text "RESTROOM" to 512-643-5627 to voice their opinion. 

You can get more information here: http://www.austintexas.gov/article/invitation-community-conversation-about-installing-public-toilets-downtown

 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories