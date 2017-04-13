City of Austin asking for input on downtown public toilets program Local News City of Austin asking for input on downtown public toilets program The City of Austin wants to install public toilets downtown and they're asking for input on the new pilot program.

The City of Austin wants to install public toilets downtown and they're asking for input on the new pilot program.

Other cities in Texas like San Antonio, El Paso and Galveston already have permanent toilets for the public. Austin city officials say there's a need here to have a public restroom.

Austin City Council approved a one year pilot program to provide mobile restrooms throughout downtown. The goal is move them around to different locations in order to find the best place to install permanent ones.

The Public Works Department says the first location for the toilet would be at the intersection of 6th Street and the I-35 Service Road. There will be four other locations as well.

The city will have someone attending the bathrooms 24 hours a day at each location. Those attendants will be cleaning them two times a day, seven days a week.

Supporters say the bathrooms will help families with young kids as well as seniors, bikers, runners, the homeless population and late night crowds.

If you'd like to learn more or give feedback on the plan there is a meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the Austin Energy Town Lake Center on Barton Springs.

Those who can't make it can text "RESTROOM" to 512-643-5627 to voice their opinion.

You can get more information here: http://www.austintexas.gov/article/invitation-community-conversation-about-installing-public-toilets-downtown