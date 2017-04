Care Force: PTSD House Bill moves forward in Texas Local News Care Force: PTSD House Bill moves forward in Texas In the FOX 7 Care Force, we are talking about a legislative effort to help veterans with post traumatic stress.

House bill 2571 would create a research and clinical care facility at UT Health San Antonio.

The author of the bill would call it the National Center for Warrior Resiliancy.

Here to talk to us more about where the bill stands is the bill's author, San Antonio Representative Roland Gutierrez. He is also the Chair of the Texas House Committee on Defense & Veterans Affairs.